In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama prepares to kitesurf during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

British billionaire Richard Branson released a video Tuesday of he and former President Barack Obama engaged in a friendly competition over which one could stay upright the longest while kitesurfing.

President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama had been vacationing on Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands.

Branson founded the Virgin Group, which controls more than 400 companies.

"It was a huge honor to be able to invite President Barack and Michelle Obama down to the British Virgin Islands for a complete break after Barack finished his second term as President and the family left the White House," Branson wrote in a blogpost. "One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii. When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said: 'This will be the last time you surf for eight years.' For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved."

Challenged @barackobama to a kitesurf vs foilboard learning contest – here’s what happened https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TKpic.twitter.com/wEGSjL2TAr — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017

Check out the video of Obama and Branson below.