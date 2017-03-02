Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
A video shared online shows the heartwarming moment a father dog takes his litter of puppies to the pond for their first swimming lesson.
The Lab jumps into the water without hesitation as his apprehensive puppies stop short at the edge of the pond. Then the puppies slowly wade into the water.
The viral clip, posted last month by Rumble user kellyblackwell372, has been viewed more than 470,000 times.
Source: Labrador father teaches puppies to swim by kellyblackwell372 on Rumble
