Transit authorities in Utah are investigating after crossing gates at a North Salt Lake train crossing failed to block traffic on Saturday as a commuter train passed through the area. It plowed into the side of a FedEx truck, destroying the truck's trailer.

In dashcam footage released by police, railroad crossing gates can be seen up before the crash and a FedEx truck makes its way over the snow-covered tracks. The flashing lights that warn of an oncoming train don't come on until after a Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner train slams through the semitruck. A few seconds later, the gates close around the mangled tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Saturday as 82 passengers traveled on the FrontRunner train, South Davis Metro Fire Chief Jeff Bassett told KTVK. Neither the semitruck driver nor the passengers were injured. Officials unhooked the damaged train car and took the passengers to another station, according to the news network.

Transit officials said severe ice and snowy conditions put the crossing gates into a "down and active" position following normal procedure in the case of a power outage or lack of signal. The gates moved into an upward position and stayed that way through the crash after an employee arrived at the location.

"The agency has never had an accident like this before, and UTA is investigating why and how it happened to ensure it doesn't occur again," the Utah Transit Authorities said in a news release.

Investigators are looking specifically at whether human error caused the accident, or if it was the result of a failure in the transit authority's protocols and procedures.

"Safety is the agency's top priority, and we are committed to a thorough and accurate review of this incident to ensure we are providing a safe transit system to our customers," the transit authority said.

Appropriate safety oversight agencies and officials have been notified and are monitoring UTA's investigation. Following completion of the investigation, all appropriate actions will be implemented to prevent this from happening in the future.