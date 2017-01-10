Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 12:02 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Andrew Astleford
SEC Country
TAMPA, Fla. —
Clemson won the national championship with a clutch final drive.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown pass with one second left to beat Alabama 35-31 on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
On the previous drive, Alabama took the lead with a wild drive of its own, capped by an athletic touchdown run by quarterback Jalen Hurts. But it wasn’t enough for the Crimson Tide to claim a second consecutive national title.
Alabama looked to be in good shape entering the fourth quarter with 24-14 lead. But it wasn’t meant to be, and Clemson earned the right to celebrate during a memorable night in Tampa.
