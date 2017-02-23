By Amanda Winkle

The impending birth of a baby giraffe has the internet waiting with bated breath.

April the giraffe is getting ready to welcome a calf with her mate, Oliver, at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Animal Adventure Park has a webcam in April's quarters, capturing all the moments leading up to the birth.

>> Watch the live stream here

April is 15 years old, and this will be her fourth calf. Oliver is 5 years old, and this is his first calf.

For more information, visit Animal Adventure Park's YouTube stream.