Updated: 4:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 4:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Amanda Winkle
ActionNewsJax.com
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. —
The impending birth of a baby giraffe has the internet waiting with bated breath.
April the giraffe is getting ready to welcome a calf with her mate, Oliver, at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.
Animal Adventure Park has a webcam in April's quarters, capturing all the moments leading up to the birth.
April is 15 years old, and this will be her fourth calf. Oliver is 5 years old, and this is his first calf.
For more information, visit Animal Adventure Park's YouTube stream.
