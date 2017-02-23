Follow us on

Updated: 4:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 4:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

WATCH: April the giraffe to give birth soon at Animal Adventure Park in New York

Panoramic Images / Getty Images
By Amanda Winkle

ActionNewsJax.com

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. —

The impending birth of a baby giraffe has the internet waiting with bated breath.

April the giraffe is getting ready to welcome a calf with her mate, Oliver, at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

>> Read more trending news

Animal Adventure Park has a webcam in April's quarters, capturing all the moments leading up to the birth.

>> Watch the live stream here

April is 15 years old, and this will be her fourth calf. Oliver is 5 years old, and this is his first calf. 

For more information, visit Animal Adventure Park's YouTube stream.

 
 

