WATCH: Adele dedicates Grammy for Album of the Year to Beyoncé

Updated: 12:36 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Douglas Barclay
Rare.us
Adele beat out Beyoncé in every major category where the two were pitted against each other at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.
When she won Record of the Year for her song “Hello,” Adele made sure to thank Beyoncé, who was sitting just a few feet from her. According to Adele, Beyoncé was the artist of her life, and she had loved everything she had done since she was a girl.
Moments later, a visibly shaken Adele was back onstage accepting the award for Album of the Year. In addition to expressing gratitude for her Grammy win, Adele devoted much of her speech to praising Beyoncé after she said she couldn’t possibly accept the award.
Adele wins Album of the Year, dedicates it to Beyonce: "I can't possibly accept this award."
"I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album to me – the 'Lemonade' album – was just so monumental, Beyoncé, so monumental and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring. We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that. All us artists here [expletive] adore you. You are our light!"
She added: "The way that you make me and my friends feel – the way you make my black friends feel – is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves, and I love you, I always have and I always will."
