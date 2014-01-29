Posted: 12:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
Watch 14 puppies eating all in a row
By HotTopics.tv
A video shared online shows 14 Basenji puppies enjoying a meal shoulder to shoulder.
The puppies come from two different litters and were born two days apart.
They were 6 weeks old when the video was uploaded on Dec. 28.
