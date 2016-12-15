Want some free pot? Head to D.C. on Inauguration Day

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 7:47 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A marijuana coalition in the District of Columbia says it has plans to distribute thousands of joints of pot on Inauguration Day to encourage the federal legalization of cannabis.
The group, the DC Cannabis Coalition, will be handing them out for free.
Prior to the Inaugural events, the group will be passing out the pot at 8 a.m. on the west side of Dupont Circle, not far from the White House. They are then asking supporters to head to the National Mall for a protest.
In the District of Columbia, it is legal for a person to possess up to 2 ounces of recreational marijuana. D.C. residents can also grow it, but cannot sell it. They can give it away.
“The main message is it’s time to legalize cannabis at the federal level," Adam Eidinger, the founder of DCMJ, told USA Today.
DCMJ is a group of D.C. residents who worked to get the District’s marijuana law passed.
It is illegal to smoke marijuana on federal property, so people who follow the Cannabis Coalition’s suggestion that they light up 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Donald Trump’s Inaugural speech as they stand on the Washington Mall could risk arrest. The time of 4 minutes and 20 seconds into the speech corresponds to the internationally known code for pot – 420.
According to the coalition, there will be 4,200 joints given out. Organizers are using the hashtag #Trump420 to keep supporters current on the protest.
