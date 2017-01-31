Walmart takes aim at Amazon with new free-shipping offer

In this May 9, 2013, file photo, a worker pushes shopping carts in front of a Walmart store in La Habra, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By Patrick McMahon

Rare.us

You might not think much of them, but purchases of everyday items such as snacks, toilet paper, toothpaste and cleaning wipes are worth a lot to the big retailers.

For many Americans, Amazon Prime (and free two-day shipping for less than $10 per month) is king. But Walmart just fired a new salvo in the ongoing price war between the two retailers.

For more than 2 million common household items, Walmart will offer free two-day shipping on every purchase of $35 or more with no annual membership fee. Previously, customers had to spend $50 to get free two-day shipping.

Walmart is hoping to lure away consumers who are tired of Amazon Prime’s annual fees and use the chain's size to offer better prices than Amazon’s. With last year’s acquisition of Jet.com, it’s clear that Walmart is trying to dominate the home-delivery space.