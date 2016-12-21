Walmart stores to close early Christmas Eve

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Walmart stores will close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Stephanie Toone

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Walmart workers will be heading home a bit early on Christmas Eve this year.

Officials at the discount superstore announced Tuesday that its 11,462 stores across the world would close at 6 p.m. Saturday -- two hours earlier than usual.

"Our associates work hard all year to make this holiday season special for our customers, and we truly appreciate what they do every day. We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important," Judith McKenna, executive vice president and CEO, said in a statement. "That's why this year, we'll be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve."

Walmart was one of the major retailers that continued its extensive Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday hours, despite the trend among competitors, including Costco, Dillard's and Barnes and Noble, to close their doors on the holiday.

Walmart stores are all closed on Christmas Day.

According to a poll from BestBlackFriday.com, nearly 55 percent of Americans do not agree with stores opening on Thanksgiving Day.