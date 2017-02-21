Walmart cashier helps struggling family pay for groceries

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COLUMBIA, S.C. —
A South Carolina Walmart cashier's heartwarming act of kindness for a struggling family of five has gone viral.
According to WGHP, Ashley Jordan; her husband, Michael; and their youngest daughter went to a Columbia Walmart on Saturday to buy groceries.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
"We literally dread going to Walmart and buying groceries, period, because my husband's whole check goes to food for our family," Jordan, a stay-at-home mom, wrote on Facebook. "I will say that I'm not a fan of shopping at Walmart because of how rude some of the people can be. But after tonight, my whole perspective has changed."
That's because of cashier Sharnique Dasant. As the Jordans started to unload two carts of groceries while trying to soothe their fussy daughter, Dasant knew she had to help.
"As we're scanning and scanning, she got in front of me, and it's like I saw a different face on her," Dasant told WLTX. "And I just had ... a little man on my shoulder that was like, 'Give her $100, give her $100.'"
Dasant said she told Jordan, "God told me to give you $100," walked to the other side of the register and slid her own card to pay half of the family's grocery bill.
"This sweet woman whom I never met in my life paid for half of my groceries! I was in complete shock because I never expected anything like that to ever happen," Jordan wrote on Facebook.
After the Jordans got back into their car, "we just looked at each other and smiled, and at that moment, we both knew things were going to be OK because there truly are good people out there," Jordan wrote. "Thank you so much, Sharnique Dasant. You truly are a blessing and you will never realize how much you helped us out and how much faith you have put back into our hearts."
Jordan's post quickly went viral, garnering more than 27,000 likes and 6,600 shares.
Today me and my Husband Michael Jordan went to the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, SC. It was another dreaded...
Today me and my Husband Michael Jordan went to the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, SC. It was another dreaded...Posted by Ashley Jordan on Saturday, February 18, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}