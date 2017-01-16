This composite image made available by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a photo of Kamiyah Mobley, an infant baby girl who was kidnapped by a woman, seen in separate sketches first provided by police in 1998 during the initial search. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, Gloria Williams, of Walterboro, S.C., was charged with kidnapping the infant 18 years ago from a hospital in Florida, and interference with custody. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

By ActionNewsJax.com

A Facebook live video shows the young woman who was snatched from a Jacksonville hospital as an infant joking about getting kidnapped.

RELATED: Teen abducted from Florida hospital at birth reunited with parents

In the July 2016 video, she does not hint that she knew she really was a kidnapping victim.

Gloria Williams is still in a South Carolina jail cell, accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley as a baby in 1998 and raising her as her own under the name Alexis Manigo.

“I will not be kidnapped. I refuse,” said Manigo in the video.

Manigo was joking with her friends about strangers on social media asking where she lives.

">January 16, 2017

“And they’re going, ‘No, I’m not a serial killer.’ Oh yeah? What if you’re a kidnapper?” said Manigo in the video. “’Nobody trying to kidnap you?’ You’d be surprised. You’d be surprised. They’d probably bring me back in the next two hours because I’d probably talk their head off or something.”

Manigo’s Facebook posts since Williams' arrest on Friday have consistently shown support for the woman who raised her, who Manigo said “was a great mom.”

Manigo was reunited with her birth parents on Saturday.

">January 14, 2017

In the meantime, she’s lashed out at people who are sharing their opinions on Facebook, saying things such as, “Maybe you should right [sic] my story cause you know everything and have the time.”

Manigo also posted a status on Facebook on Monday, calling out the man who she grew up believing was her father, Charles Manigo.

“You were nothing to me my whole life,” she wrote, after he went on ABC News on Sunday, complaining that he had paid child support for a child who was not his.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams revealed on Monday that Alexis Manigo had a fraudulent Social Security card and birth certificate.

#JSO sheriff on Kamiyah Mobley, found 18 yrs later: "Her social security card and her birth certificate were both fraudulent" @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/ZFkJ5MGQoq — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) #JSO sheriff on Kamiyah Mobley, found 18 yrs later: "Her social security card and her birth certificate were both fraudulent" @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/ZFkJ5MGQoq— Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 16, 2017

">January 16, 2017

Sheriff Williams said the fake documents began to raise questions as the 18-year-old began to look for work.

“We’re not sure how much she knew or what she knew, or how much she was told. But we believe that there was a conversation at some point with some explanation about why all her birth documents were fraudulent,” said Sheriff Williams.

The forms needed to enroll in the Colleton County School District, where Manigo attended school, show that a birth certificate and a Social Security card are optional.

">January 16, 2017