Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 | Posted: 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ROLESVILLE, N.C. —
A student at Rolesville High School in North Carolina posted a video to Twitter Tuesday showing a police officer throwing a young female to the ground, reportedly after a fight.
According to WRAL, a witness said the girl in the video was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another person. A spokesperson at the high school acknowledged the video and said they are working with the Rolesville Police Department.
WTVD obtained a second video showing the fight that led up to the incident.
">January 3, 2017
#BreakingNews - UPDATE - Rolesville High student shares video of fight that led to another student getting slammed to the ground by officer pic.twitter.com/qiL0na7IVc— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD)#BreakingNews - UPDATE - Rolesville High student shares video of fight that led to another student getting slammed to the ground by officer pic.twitter.com/qiL0na7IVc— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) January 3, 2017
"We are aware of the video. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident to ensure that we take the appropriate action," Lisa Luten told WRAL.
">January 3, 2017
@ahunnaaa_ Thank you for sharing this with us. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to investigate.— Wake County Schools (@WCPSS)@ahunnaaa_ Thank you for sharing this with us. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to investigate.— Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) January 3, 2017
It's unclear what caused the officer to throw the girl to the ground.
Read more here.
The original tweet can be found below (WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE)
">January 3, 2017
THIS. IS. NOT OKAY. #rolesvillehighpic.twitter.com/lHMhUZxqAR— Ahunna (@ahunnaaa_)#rolesvillehighpic.twitter.com/lHMhUZxqAR— Ahunna (@ahunnaaa_) January 3, 2017
THIS. IS. NOT OKAY.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}