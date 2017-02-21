In this Jan. 10, 2016, file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

New video released by a Southern California airport shows the moment that actor Harrison Ford flew his private plane over a jetliner and mistakenly landed on a taxiway.

The incident occurred about noon Feb. 13 at John Wayne Airport near Orange County.

Ford, 74, was supposed to land his Aviat Husky on the runway, but landed on the taxiway instead, E! News reported. He flew over an American Airlines Boeing 737 with 110 passengers and a six-person crew on board. The Dallas-bound aircraft was still able to take off minutes after the incident.

According to People, Ford asked air-traffic control, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

Ford was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. If Ford is found at fault, he could lose his pilot's license.