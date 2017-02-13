Verizon offers unlimited data again

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:27 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Verizon customers will soon be able to have similar plans compared to the company's competitors.
The cellphone giant announced Sunday that it will once again offer unlimited data, CNBC reported.
The plan, which will be offered starting Monday, is called Verizon Unlimited and will allow users unlimited data on smartphones and tablets.
It will also allow video streaming, hotspots and calls to Mexico and Canada.
It will cost $80 for one line or $45 a line for four separate lines with the same features.
Customers must also agree to AutoPay and paper-free billing, USAToday reported.
But if you plan on using more than 22GB of data on any one line, Verizon could push those users behind other customers to ease network congestion.
If you don't want the Verizon Unlimited plan, you're still in luck. The company will be keeping its plans for those who don't need unlimited data.
AT&T offers unlimited data to customers who also subscribe to either DirecTV or U-verse.
T-Mobile offers an unlimited data plan for $70 a month for the first line, $50 for a second, and $20 a month after that.
Sprint has a five-line unlimited plan for $90.
