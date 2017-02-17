Utah mother sends video plea to find missing daughter

By Bob D'Angelo

A Utah mother has made an impassioned video plea as she tries to find her missing 17-year-old daughter, KSTU reported.

“This is my absolute worst nightmare,” Amie Ellis says in a YouTube video. “We need Sarah home.”

Sarah Dunsey, a 17-year-old from Logan, Utah, has been missing since Jan. 15, her family said. They believe she left home with friends on Jan. 12 and was last seen three days later at the MGM in Las Vegas.

“Our daughter Sarah Dunsey was abducted from Las Vegas, Nevada; she's being held against her will and Sarah is a victim of sex trafficking," Ellis says in the video. “We need her home, I cannot wonder if she's home and if she is safe.”

The family says as they learn more about what happened to Sarah, the more alarmed they become, KSTU reported.

“All of this information is pointing to Sarah being held against her will and being trafficked and exploited,” said Dunsey’s aunt, Leah Hullinger. “Some days we feel like we're close to finding her, and other days it just feels so overwhelming and so vast.

"Just keep fighting, Sarah. Don't let them strip you of your identity, who you are, and everything you are. Don't let them do that you.”

Ellis ends the video by saying, "Sarah, this message is for you. I need you. All of us need you. So fight, we’re coming to get you."

Family members say there are in a spot where they're not giving out a lot of details about what happened because they don't want it to jeopardize their leads as they piece things together with detectives, KSTU reported.

Sarah stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. The 17-year-old girl has brown hair and brown eyes

