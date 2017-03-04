Utah mother donates breast milk after 6-week-old baby dies

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:05 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
RIVERDALE, Utah —
A Utah woman who lost her infant son has donated her breast milk to help babies who need it, KSTU reported.
Nicura Thompson gave birth to her fourth son, Colton, on Oct. 21, 2016. But the infant was diagnosed with DiGeorge syndrome, a rare immune disorder, and died six weeks later on Thompson’s 28th birthday, KSTU reported.
Despite her loss, Thompson continued to pump her breast milk and decided to donate it to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She has donated 4,000 ounces since December, KSTU reported, and has a goal of 5,000 ounces.
“This is going to be a life-long thing for me and the only way I can go on is knowing I'm doing something good in his name," Thompson told KSTU.
Elon Jensen is the manager of the Live Well Center where Thompson drops off her breast milk.
“I told her thank you. This is liquid gold. You are saving lives," Jensen told KSTU. “It's so impressive what Nicura has done. She is offering a part of herself to save someone else's infant and that is amazing.”
