USDA confirms return of deadly avian flu virus

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:31 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Patrick McMahon
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. —
Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Sunday that a breeding facility in Tennessee is working to eradicate an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
The facility, which is not named at this time, first contacted the state veterinarian’s office last week about a sudden spike in bird deaths on the grounds.
The USDA has placed that facility and 30 other poultry facilities in a 6-mile radius under quarantine, and prohibited chicken from the afflicted facility from entering the American food supply. At this time, no other facilities are experiencing an increase in mortality rates due to HPAI.
USDA officials told WAFF that HPAI poses no risk to the food supply and will likely not infect humans. That said, USDA authorities continue to monitor poultry workers who may have been exposed.
“We are moving quickly and aggressively to prevent the virus from spreading,” Dr. Charles Hatcher, state veterinarian, told WAFF. “Animal health is our top priority.”
No source of the virus is reported at this time, though the USDA is still investigating. This is the first outbreak of HPAI on United States soil since an outbreak in Indiana in January 2016.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}