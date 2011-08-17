Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By Nicole Barrios
Austin American-Statesman
Austin DJ Miguel Angel, also known as “ulovei,” said he was stabbed by a man wielding a samurai sword and a knife in East Austin on Friday night but he was still able to play a show just hours later.
Angel chronicled the night on social media, proving the old adage, the show must go on.
Austin police had responded to a stabbing around 9 p.m. Friday, according to a Statesman report. A person with a minor stab wound was taken to the hospital, and police had a suspect in custody after the stabbing, police said.
Angel said he was the victim in that report and has identified his attacker to police and plans to press charges. The Statesman reached out to Austin police, but they were unable to confirm details of the incident Saturday night.
Angel said the incident occurred at his East Austin apartment where he was waiting for a friend so they could go together to a show he was scheduled to play.
He said someone knocked on his door and, thinking it was his friend, he opened it to see a man in a mask with what looked like a samurai sword. “He just started swinging me and attacking,” he said.
Angel said he grabbed the blade with his hands to keep the man from stabbing and slashing him further, but then the attacker pulled out a dagger from behind and stabbed Angel in the back.
The DJ said when his friend, Kirkland Audain, got to his apartment the attacker began running after Audain.
Audain said he was able to get into his car, lock the door and call police. “It’s just surreal,” he said. “He was going to kill my friend if I hadn’t shown up.”
On Friday at 10:48 p.m., Angel posted video and photos of himself on social media at the hospital after he said he was stabbed.
Angel told the Statesman he suffered three stab wounds, including a large stab wound in the back, and multiple injuries to his hands, arms, face and neck. He said he suffered no internal damage from the incident.
I'm ok now. No internal damage. Large back stab wound and multiple slashes. pic.twitter.com/35xDai8Er1— miguelito (@ulovei)pic.twitter.com/35xDai8Er1— miguelito (@ulovei) January 14, 2017
I'm ok now. No internal damage. Large back stab wound and multiple slashes.
The DJ also retweeted posts from his friends showing him being treated at University Medical Center Brackenridge.
*Still at the hospital*@ulovei: "Now I gotta release a mixtape."@Edwardcastillo1: "Lemma take a geto boys style picture for you." pic.twitter.com/Rg9rx6Uppi— Bianca Fiesta Flores (@FiestaFlores)@ulovei: "Now I gotta release a mixtape."@Edwardcastillo1: "Lemma take a geto boys style picture for you." pic.twitter.com/Rg9rx6Uppi— Bianca Fiesta Flores (@FiestaFlores) January 14, 2017
*Still at the hospital*
Angel said doctors did not want him to leave the hospital and told him to rest, but he knew he wanted to make it to the show he was scheduled to play.
After getting treated, Angel said he left the hospital around 12:30 a.m. and was able to play the last part of the show.
Around 1:30 a.m., Angel posted a video showing him spinning at The Volestead bar on East 6th Street for a Friday the 13th show with DJ Luis Espada, also known as King Louie.
“I just didn’t want anybody to know that they can keep me down,” he said. “This guy wanted to hurt me (and) wanted to stop me, so I’m not going to let that happen.”
Angel said it was painful to spin at the show due to cuts and fresh wounds on his hands and fingers, but his friends were there to help carry bags and equipment.
Not stopping me pic.twitter.com/t4snnNsxt6— miguelito (@ulovei)pic.twitter.com/t4snnNsxt6— miguelito (@ulovei) January 14, 2017
Not stopping me
Angel said seeing his friends at the gig and playing to the crowd was just what he needed after the traumatic incident.
“I didn’t just want to be at home crying in bed or something. That wouldn’t have helped me,” he said. “It feels good to know that so many people have my back here in Austin.”
Angel said he has received calls, social media messages and texts from friends, acquaintances and people he hasn’t spoken to in years wishing him well after the incident.
Holmes is going down in history as that DJ who got stabbed and still had the club going up. Legendary https://t.co/JQtMCIy1RY— Sauceless (@DamnDtae)https://t.co/JQtMCIy1RY— Sauceless (@DamnDtae) January 14, 2017
Holmes is going down in history as that DJ who got stabbed and still had the club going up. Legendary
Local Austin legend @ulovei got stabbed last night on the way to a gig. Went to the hospital and still played the last part of his gig.— MISCHIEF Magazine (@mischiefonline)@ulovei got stabbed last night on the way to a gig. Went to the hospital and still played the last part of his gig. 👊🏼🙏🏼— MISCHIEF Magazine (@mischiefonline) January 14, 2017
Local Austin legend
He said he planned to DJ two shows Saturday night despite pain in his hands from the recent injuries.
