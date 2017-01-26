University fined after caffeine study almost kills students

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 3:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
A British university is being fined after giving two students a potentially fatal amount of caffeine, according to the Huffington Post.
Northumbria University gave sports science students Alex Rossetto and Luke Parkin the equivalent of 300 cups of coffee, which was 100 times more than the study called for, Metro reported.
The two men were admitted to an intensive care unit for dialysis after the error led to violent side-effects, according to BBC.
The university said it was “deeply, genuinely sorry" and was fined about $500,000 for its mistake, BBC reported.
Rossetto and Parkin agreed to participate in the study, which was looking to measure the effects of caffeine on exercise. Both men made full recoveries, but Rossetto did suffer from short-term memory loss, the BBC reported.
In other odd caffeine news, too much caffeine recently got a man arrested for a DUI.
Read more at the Huffington Post.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}