Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Shelley Caran
icFlorida.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
The Universal Orlando Resort’s Twitter is always an entertaining and informative follow for Theme Park Fans, and recently they sent out an interesting tweet about a possible new technology coming to the Cabana Bay Resort.
The tweet simply said ‘Testing, testing… #CabanaBayResort’ with a picture of a delivery robot called Relay that is produced by the Savioke company.
">February 28, 2017
Testing, testing...#CabanaBayResortpic.twitter.com/ti1L8ielpR— Universal Orlando (@UniversalORL)#CabanaBayResortpic.twitter.com/ti1L8ielpR— Universal Orlando (@UniversalORL) February 28, 2017
Testing, testing... 😏
The Savioke blog describes Relay as, "... approximately 3 feet tall, weighs less than 100 lbs., has a carrying capacity of 2 cubic feet, and is designed to travel at a human walking pace. It can even travel independently between floors via the hotel elevator.”
The Relay delivery robot is already successfully used in several hotels across the country to complete tasks from delivering room service to hallway safety checks, and the installment of these robots at the Universal Orlando Resort would continue their focus on brining technology into the resorts that positively impacts their guest's experiences.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}