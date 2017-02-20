By WSOCTV.com

University of North Carolina at Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen was arrested on rape charges Sunday, police said.

Olsen is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

Kevin Olsen was arrested on charges of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female and second-degree forced sex.

The Charlotte 49ers were Olsen’s fourth team since September 2014.

Out of high school in Wayne, New Jersey, Olsen committed to the Miami Hurricanes but left after being suspended from the team several times and failing a drug test.

Olsen never played at Miami after being charged with a DUI and possession of a fake or stolen ID in September 2014.

Olsen transferred to Towson, in Maryland, where he was kicked off the team in March 2015 for violating team rules.

Olsen played football in the fall of 2015 for Riverside California City College.

He played well there and signed with the Charlotte 49ers in December 2015.

Olsen won the 49ers' starting quarterback position last spring.

However, he appeared in just six games last season.

He lost his starting quarterback job halfway through the season.

UNCC Charlotte football coach, Brad Lambert, said he and the university are aware of his quarterback's Kevin Olsen's arrest.

UNCC released this statement:

The University administration has been in close communication with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding its arrest of student-athlete Kevin Olsen Sunday afternoon.The allegations in this incident took place off campus. This incident occurred a week after a separate, unrelated case of alleged on-campus sexual assault involving acquaintances. Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics, and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures. Due to the ongoing CMPD investigation and federal protections on student information, the University will have no further comment on the investigation at this time.