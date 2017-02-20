Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:07 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Uber has launched an investigation into claims of sexual harassment after a former female Uber engineer wrote a blog post describing her time at the ride-hailing company as “strange, fascinating, and slightly horrifying.”
Writer and engineer Susan Fowler wrote on her personal blog about her year at Uber as an engineer, calling the company “an organization in complete, unrelenting chaos.”
She described an incident in which her new team manager propositioned her for sex, but human resources employees said it was the manager’s first offense, so they gave him a warning. But Fowler wrote, after talking with other women there, she realized that many had dealt with the same behavior from the same manager.
“It became obvious that both HR and management had been lying about this being ‘his first offense,’ and it certainly wasn't his last,” she wrote.
“The situation was escalated as far up the chain as it could be escalated, and still nothing was done.”
She described other incidents of sexism and said the number of women engineers dropped from about 25 percent of the 150-member team to fewer than 3 percent in the year she was there.
">February 20, 2017
1/ What's described here is abhorrent & against everything we believe in. Anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired. https://t.co/6q29N7AL6E— travis kalanick (@travisk)https://t.co/6q29N7AL6E— travis kalanick (@travisk) February 20, 2017
1/ What's described here is abhorrent & against everything we believe in. Anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired.
“What's described here is abhorrent and against everything we believe in,” Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said in a tweet on Sunday.
“Anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired.”
Kalanick ordered an “urgent investigation” into Fowler’s claims, saying in a tweet: “There can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber.”
">February 20, 2017
2/ I've instructed our CHRO Liane to conduct an urgent investigation. There can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber.— travis kalanick (@travisk)February 20, 2017
2/ I've instructed our CHRO Liane to conduct an urgent investigation. There can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber.— travis kalanick (@travisk)
It was the latest public relations headache for Uber, which dealt with bad publicity recently when it gave lower-priced rides in New York during a taxi drivers’ boycott over President Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban. Uber riders also protested after Kalanick’s decision to join Trump’s economic advisory council, which he has since decided against.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}