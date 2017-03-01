BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Tyrese Gibson at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Tyrese Gibson at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson announced Tuesday that he’d gotten married in a series of social media posts, but then took them down.

Rev. Creflo Dollar officiated at the marriage of Gibson and his lady, according to an Instagram post that has since been removed.

“We tried to keep all this a secret and it somehow got out there so we wanted to share the blessed news ourselves,” Gibson, 38, wrote.

The new Mrs. Gibson is “kind, classy and sophisticated” and holds multiple college degrees, according to the now-removed post. “I married my daughter’s new example,” Gibson wrote.

Gibson's 9-year-old daughter, Shayla, is the product of a previous marriage to Norma Mitchell, which lasted from 2007 to 2009.

Some social media accounts and other outlets captured screenshots of Gibson’s post, including a photo of the couples' rings and pictures of the couple during their wedding ceremony.

“The best way to express your love towards this blessed union is to keep us covered in prayer,” the post said.

According to BET, the couple has been in a serious relationship since December.

Gibson’s more recently added social media posts indicate he’s gone quiet about things:

Silence is best when you're building...... #FadeToBlack A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Fans reacted to his union with surprise and congratulations.