Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:01 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 8:13 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson announced Tuesday that he’d gotten married in a series of social media posts, but then took them down.
Rev. Creflo Dollar officiated at the marriage of Gibson and his lady, according to an Instagram post that has since been removed.
“We tried to keep all this a secret and it somehow got out there so we wanted to share the blessed news ourselves,” Gibson, 38, wrote.
The new Mrs. Gibson is “kind, classy and sophisticated” and holds multiple college degrees, according to the now-removed post. “I married my daughter’s new example,” Gibson wrote.
Gibson's 9-year-old daughter, Shayla, is the product of a previous marriage to Norma Mitchell, which lasted from 2007 to 2009.
Some social media accounts and other outlets captured screenshots of Gibson’s post, including a photo of the couples' rings and pictures of the couple during their wedding ceremony.
“The best way to express your love towards this blessed union is to keep us covered in prayer,” the post said.
According to BET, the couple has been in a serious relationship since December.
Gibson’s more recently added social media posts indicate he’s gone quiet about things:
Silence is best when you're building...... #FadeToBlack
A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on
Fans reacted to his union with surprise and congratulations.
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
