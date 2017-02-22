Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Rikki Klaus
WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
The American Psychological Association said many Republicans and Democrats are stressed out over politics. The APA published a report last Wednesday that reads, in part:
"Two-thirds of Americans say they are stressed about the future of our nation, including a majority of both Democrats and Republicans.
"More than half of Americans (57 percent) say the current political climate is a very or somewhat significant source of stress."
Katherine C. Nordal, the APA's executive director for professional practice, said the current stress levels resulting from politics are "deeply concerning."
"It's hard for Americans to get away from it," she said. "We're surrounded by conversations, news and social media that constantly remind us of the issues that are stressing us the most ... While these common health symptoms might seem minor, they can lead to negative effects on daily life and overall physical health when they continue over a long period."
WSB-TV’s Rikki Klaus spoke with licensed psychologists at Synapse LLC in Atlanta to see if their patients are also experiencing anxiety tied to politics.
"They are experiencing more stress, and we see that as well in the research,” said Dr. Janet Cox.
"For some, they are reacting as if their life is in danger,” Dr. Neal Cohen told Klaus.
Chris Hill, with the local militia group Georgia Security Force III%, said the new administration has been a relief.
"Not even a month into it, we have what I've always wanted: an outsider, an independent,” he said. "Every day, it's been like waking up Christmas morning."
It was a different story at a rally in Atlanta on Monday at which protesters called for President Trump's impeachment.
"We think there's possible reasons for impeachment,” one opponent told WSB-TV.
"The best I can hope is that marches like this will at least keep him under control and let him act like a Republican, instead of an egomaniac,” another opponent said.
Cox and Cohen recommended several strategies for coping with stress, including eating healthy food, exercising daily, spending time with like-minded people and practicing mindfulness.
