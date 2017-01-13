Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:36 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 | Posted: 8:39 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Rare.us
Two big country stars have signed on to perform at the pre-inauguration concert Jan. 19 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The event, billed as the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” will feature appearances from Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood, as well as President-elect Donald Trump.
The lineup, which also includes rock act Three Doors Down and Broadway star Jennifer Holliday, was tweeted out Jan. 13 from Trump’s Inaugural Committee. We’ve reached out to Toby’s rep to independently verify he is performing but have not received that confirmation yet.
This isn’t the first time Lee Greenwood has performed at the inauguration of a U.S. president. Thanks to his signature song, “God Bless the USA,” Lee has previously performed at events celebrating the swearing in of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.
Lee says, “I’m honored to be part of history again and sing for President-elect Donald Trump. This is a time to overcome challenges in our country and band together. My wife Kim and I are looking forward to the inauguration ceremonies.”
Toby and Lee aren’t the only country artists who will be performing at events surrounding President-elect Trump’s inauguration. Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers, Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox and Big & Rich are among the other country stars who will be performing in D.C. as part of the inaugural festivities.
