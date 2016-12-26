Twitter users troll FBI for simple holiday graphic

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 | Posted: 12:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Melissa Gotleib
Receiving holiday cards and seeing holiday messages is always nice.
However, people had a lot to say about a recent holiday graphic of a snowman posted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Twitter page on Christmas Eve.
"Happy holidays from the #FBI," the tweet read. A graphic illustration showed a snowman and three snowflakes on top of a blue background. It was liked more than 66,000 times and retweeted more than 47,000 times.
Happy holidays from the #FBIpic.twitter.com/l9VoIbQXnx— FBI (@FBI) December 24, 2016
The message was a nice gesture, but people immediately took to social media to criticize the simple graphic.
Many people suggested the graphic was reminiscent of illustrations created in Microsoft Paint, and one outlet compared it to something one might make "in computer class in 1999."
