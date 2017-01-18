Follow us on

Posted: 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Trump’s tweeting a ‘bad thing,’ according to majority of Americans in new poll

Donald Trump
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A new NBC/WSJ poll finds a majority of Americans don't like President-elect DOnald Trump's Twitter habit.

President-elect Donald Trump headlines

Photos: DC prepares for inauguration
Photos: DC prepares for inauguration

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

From Twitter rants to business-boosting tweets, President-elect Donald Trump has used the social media platform to attack his critics, announce foreign policy plans, respond to what he calls “the dishonest media,” and much more.

Americans have a message for him: Stop Tweeting.

A majority of Americans, including many Republicans, disapprove of Trump’s use of Twitter, according to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll.

">January 18, 2017

The survey found 69 percent of those polled agreed Trump’s twitter use is a “bad thing,” because “in an instant, messages can have unintended major implications without careful review.”

Democrats weren’t the only ones criticizing Trump’s use of Twitter, although 89 percent of Democrats said they disliked his use of tweets, the poll found. However, 47 percent of Republicans thought it was a “bad thing,” while 46 percent thought it was “good.”

">January 17, 2017

The poll also found two-thirds of independents disagreed with Trump’s Twitter habit.   

">January 18, 2017

 
 

