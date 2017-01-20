Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | Posted: 2:53 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Greg Bluestein and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Donald Trump’s administration pledged to end the nation’s “dangerous anti-police atmosphere” and significantly boost the ranks of law enforcement in one of his the White House’s first policy statements after his Friday inauguration.
Pushing back against the Black Lives Matter movement that protested the police killings of unarmed black men, the Trump administration said it would reduce violent crime in Chicago and other major cities.
“Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, or the violent disrupter,” the policy reads. “Our job is to make life more comfortable for parents who want their kids to be able to walk the streets safely. Or the senior citizen waiting for a bus. Or the young child walking home from school.”
The White House said supporting law enforcement also means building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and deporting people who are in the country illegally and have violent criminal records.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}