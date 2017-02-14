Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

Trump, Trudeau handshake snapshot sparks memes on social media

Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump
Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool / Getty Images

By Robert Clay

Rare.us

WASHINGTON —

President Donald Trump’s handshakes have been making headlines recently. Since his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, internet handshake experts have been critiquing Trump’s timing and technique, and the reviews have often been harsh.

Trump redeemed himself Monday at a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, photographers captured a moment just before Trudeau accepted Trump’s handshake, and the freeze frame of Trudeau's expression was enough to spawn a new round of memes and reactions.

>> Click here or scroll down to see what people were saying

(H/t Mashable)

 
 

