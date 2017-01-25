Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump has taken aim at Chicago, threatening to crack down on the city if it doesn’t quell the violence and bloodshed that has been roiling the city for the past year.
Trump tweeted Tuesday, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on…. I will send in the Feds!”
">January 25, 2017
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 25, 2017
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Mayor Rahm Emanuel responded to Trump’s tweet on Wednesday, saying he “welcomed” federal help in combating the city’s crime problem, CNN reported.
“A lot of the guns, you know, coming into Chicago come from out of state…Federal entities are set up to deal with that. And they do. And they work with us.”
Trump tweeted about the violence in Chicago in early January, too, urging Emanuel to get it under control: “If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help.”
">January 2, 2017
Chicago murder rate is record setting - 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 2, 2017
Chicago murder rate is record setting - 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
The city, one of the nation’s largest, saw more than 760 murders in 2016, an almost 60 percent increase over the 2015 homicide rate, police said. It was the highest number of murders in Chicago since 1997.
But Chicago is on track to beat those numbers, with more than 40 people killed so far this year.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}