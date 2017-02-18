Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:48 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Scott Andera and Adrian Crawford
Palm Beach Post
MELBOURNE, Fla. —
President Donald Trump railed against the media and talked about saving jobs and protecting law enforcement officers Saturday at an official campaign rally with thousands of supporters.
Trump began his remarks by telling the crowd of 9,000 people, that he wanted to speak to them “without the filter of the fake media.” He also touched on topics such as keeping jobs and manufacturing in the United States and protecting law enforcement officers from crime those who would harm them.
He said construction on his wall along the border with Mexico will begin soon and that his administration will be unveiling a strategy regarding the repealed travel ban in the coming days.
Trump also brought a supporter from the crowd onstage, saying he had seen him interviewed on TV during his flight from Palm Beach International. The supporter is a Boynton Beach, Florida, man named Gene Huber, according to WFTV.
Trump told the crowd that TV coverage had given just as much air time to the “tiny group of protestors” as it had to the many gathered supporters.
"A star is born," Trump said after Huber gave an impromptu speech.
