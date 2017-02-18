By Scott Andera and Adrian Crawford

Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump railed against the media and talked about saving jobs and protecting law enforcement officers Saturday at an official campaign rally with thousands of supporters.

Trump began his remarks by telling the crowd of 9,000 people, that he wanted to speak to them “without the filter of the fake media.” He also touched on topics such as keeping jobs and manufacturing in the United States and protecting law enforcement officers from crime those who would harm them.

He said construction on his wall along the border with Mexico will begin soon and that his administration will be unveiling a strategy regarding the repealed travel ban in the coming days.

Trump also brought a supporter from the crowd onstage, saying he had seen him interviewed on TV during his flight from Palm Beach International. The supporter is a Boynton Beach, Florida, man named Gene Huber, according to WFTV.

Gene from Pompano Beach is 1st in line; arrived at the airport at 4am for @POTUS campaign event pic.twitter.com/U48j7MjcTX — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) Gene from Pompano Beach is 1st in line; arrived at the airport at 4am for @POTUS campaign event pic.twitter.com/U48j7MjcTX— Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 18, 2017 ">February 18, 2017



Trump told the crowd that TV coverage had given just as much air time to the “tiny group of protestors” as it had to the many gathered supporters.

"A star is born," Trump said after Huber gave an impromptu speech.



