Trump says he believes Obama is behind protests, leaks

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump said in an interview that aired on Fox News Tuesday that he believes former President Barack Obama is likely behind the protests and leaks that have plagued his administration during its first few weeks.

Trump said he believes Obama staffers who are still at positions in the White House are behind leaks about the workings of the new administration that have proved embarrassing.

The president did not offer any proof for his claims, but did say he believed Obama was behind the protests at town hall meetings held by Republican senators and representatives.

“I think that President Obama’s behind it because his people are certainly behind it,” Trump said. “And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks – which are very serious leaks, because they’re very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that's politics. And it will probably continue."

"You never know what's exactly happening behind the scenes,” Trump said of the leaks. “You know, you're probably right or possibly right, but you never know," Trump said in the interview.

He added: “I’m not really surprised because I understand the way the world works. It’s politics. I mean I’m changing things that he’s wanted to do.”

For the full story, see Fox News.