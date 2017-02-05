Follow us on

Posted: 4:48 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Trump picks Patriots over Falcons for Super Bowl win

President Donald Trump has made his pick for the Super Bowl, and he believes the New England Patriots will defeat the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Houston.

Speaking with Fox’s Bill O’Reilly from the White House, Trump thinks the AFC champions will prevail in Super Bowl LI.

When pressed by O’Reilly to give a prediction, he replied:

“I think the Patriots will win. They’ll win by eight points.”

 
 

