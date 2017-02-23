Trump, new DNC chair Tom Perez tangle on Twitter

U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez speaks during a National Press Club luncheon October 20, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Douglas Barclay

Rare.us

Moments after announcing he wouldn’t attend the 2017 White House Correspondent’s Dinner, President Donald Trump made his first public statement on the election of former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to be the new head of the Democratic National Committee.

>> Trump tweets he won't attend White House correspondents' dinner

Perez was elected Saturday afternoon. He soon named Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, to be the committee’s deputy chair.

“Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!” Trump wrote.

>> See the tweet here

">February 25, 2017

>> Read more trending news

Perez quickly shot back.

"Call me Tom. And don't get too happy. @keithellison and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare," Perez tweeted.

>> See his tweet here

">February 25, 2017

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.