Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:08 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | Posted: 1:08 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
During the last two weeks, President Trump has been named in more than 50 lawsuits; that's more than the number filed during the same time for the previous three presidents combined.
Trump has been named in at least 52 federal lawsuits in more than a dozen states since Inauguration Day, 14 days ago, according to the Administrative Office of the United States Courts.
The lawsuits -- filed by immigrants, doctors, students, professors, refugees, attorneys general, human rights organizations and American-Iraqis who have worked for the U.S. military -- are mostly based on White House policies the president has enacted, namely executive orders that affect Syrian refugees, immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations and immigrants who entered the United States illegally.
According to NPR, Trump faces 40 lawsuits related to his executive orders on refugees and travel, nine civil-rights lawsuits, four immigration-related suits, one pertaining to federal funds to sanctuary cities and another for financial conflicts of interest.
San Francisco is the first city to sue Trump for his orders regarding sanctuary cites.
"The president's executive order is not only unconstitutional, it's un-American," said San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera at a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday, according to NBC Bay Area. "That is why we must stand up and oppose it. We are a nation of immigrants and a land of laws. We must be the 'guardians of our democracy' that President Obama urged us all to be in his farewell address."
Trump faces suits coming out of 17 states, including California, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Georgia, plus Washington, D.C.
Most of the suits claim First, Fifth and 14th Amendment violations, specifially violations of rights to religious freedom and equality and equal protection under the law.
George W. Bush was named in four cases, and Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were each named in five between Jan. 20 and Feb. 1, NPR reported.
Read more at NPR.
