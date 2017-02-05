Trump in Palm Beach two weekends in a row? FAA posts advisory

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 3:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Kristina Webb
Palm Beach Post
PALM BEACH, Fla. —
It looks like President Donald Trump is coming back to Palm Beach – this weekend.
>> PHOTOS: President Trump's Super Bowl party in Florida
The Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team issued an advisory that a temporary flight restriction will be in place for “VIP movement” Friday through Sunday "in the vicinity of" Palm Beach, Florida. These advisories have proven to be early indicators that Trump is visiting the area.
#FAASTeam Notice: VIP Notice - Palm Beach, FL. https://t.co/zxhAWUqkK7
">February 6, 2017
#FAASTeam Notice: VIP Notice - Palm Beach, FL. https://t.co/zxhAWUqkK7— FAA Safety Briefing (@FAASafetyBrief) February 6, 2017
#FAASTeam Notice: VIP Notice - Palm Beach, FL. https://t.co/zxhAWUqkK7— FAA Safety Briefing (@FAASafetyBrief)
Several media outlets have reported that Trump plans to meet with the prime minister of Japan on Friday in Washington, D.C. The pair then will board Air Force One for the 2 1/2-hour flight to Palm Beach County, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will spend the weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and play a round of golf with the president.
>> PHOTOS: President Trump, first lady attend Red Cross Ball at Mar-a-Lago
The Japan Times reported that the prime minister and Trump will “discuss trade and security.”
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will fly to Florida on board Air Force One with President Trump next Friday - to play golf. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will fly to Florida on board Air Force One with President Trump next Friday - to play golf.
">February 3, 2017
February 3, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will fly to Florida on board Air Force One with President Trump next Friday - to play golf.— Rachel Mealey (@rachelmealey)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will fly to Florida on board Air Force One with President Trump next Friday - to play golf.— Rachel Mealey (@rachelmealey)
>> PHOTOS: Trump protesters march to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach
The president and first lady just wrapped up a weekend in Palm Beach, during which the president played two rounds of golf and attended the 60th annual Red Cross Ball hosted at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night.
Palm Beach County residents on this visit got their first look at how security will be handled with each presidential visit to the area — most notably, that the FAA flight restrictions effectively shut down Palm Beach County’s Lantana airport, and the Secret Service closed South Ocean Boulevard next to Mar-a-Lago to all but residents within the roadblocks.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}