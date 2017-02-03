Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 7:08 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 | Posted: 7:08 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

Trump defends Putin in Super Bowl interview: 'You think our country's so innocent?'

Related

View Larger
Donald Trump photo
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with executives and union representatives from the Harley Davidson company at the White House on February 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump headlines

More

Latest Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By George Bennett

Palm Beach Post

Before President Donald Trump watches the Super Bowl from his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, he’ll appear in a 4 p.m. interview with Bill O’Reilly of Fox News.

The interview was taped at the White House last week and includes a segment in which O’Reilly asks Trump about getting along with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

According to a preview released by Fox News, O’Reilly asked Trump if he respects Putin.

>> Read more trending news

“I do respect him, but I respect a lot of people,” Trump said, “That doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with him.”

Trump said Russia could help the U.S. in the fight against the Islamic State.

>> Complete Super Bowl LI content

AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage

“He’s a killer though. Putin’s a killer,” O’Reilly said.

Said Trump: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What, do you think our country is so innocent?”

>> Click here to watch the clip

 
 

Trending News

 
 