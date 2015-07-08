Trump clarifies 'last night in Sweden' comment

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
By Michelle Ewing
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to explain his apparent reference to a nonexistent terror attack in Sweden.
"My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden," Trump wrote Sunday afternoon.
The clarification came one day after Trump spoke to thousands of supporters at a rally in Melbourne, Florida. At one point during his speech, Trump mentioned "last night in Sweden" while alluding to recent terror attacks; however, no terror attack had occurred there.
"You look at what’s happening in Germany; you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden," Trump said. "Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels; you look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice; take a look at Paris."
Trump's remarks quickly sparked derision on social media, spawning the hashtags #LastNightInSweden and #swedenincident.
"Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound," tweeted former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt.
The Swedish Embassy in Washington later asked the U.S. State Department to explain what Trump meant, The Associated Press reported.
Trump's clarification Sunday appeared to refer to a Friday night broadcast of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in which documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz claimed that a supposed uptick in crime in Sweden is linked to an influx of immigrants, BuzzFeed reported. Swedish data, however, show that crime rates have not changed much in recent years, according to BuzzFeed.
