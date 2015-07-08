Follow us on

Updated: 2:26 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 2:26 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Trump clarifies 'last night in Sweden' comment

Trumps photo
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a rally in Melbourne, Fla., over the weekend.
Trump's comments about Sweden confuse Swedes

President Donald Trump headlines

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PALM BEACH, Fla. —

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to explain his apparent reference to a nonexistent terror attack in Sweden.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Trump's comments about Sweden confuse Swedes

"My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden," Trump wrote Sunday afternoon.

>> See the tweet here

">February 19, 2017

The clarification came one day after Trump spoke to thousands of supporters at a rally in Melbourne, Florida. At one point during his speech, Trump mentioned "last night in Sweden" while alluding to recent terror attacks; however, no terror attack had occurred there.

"You look at what’s happening in Germany; you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden," Trump said. "Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels; you look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice; take a look at Paris."

>> Watch the clip here

">February 19, 2017

Trump's remarks quickly sparked derision on social media, spawning the hashtags #LastNightInSweden and #swedenincident.

"Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound," tweeted former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt.

>> See the tweet here

">February 19, 2017

The Swedish Embassy in Washington later asked the U.S. State Department to explain what Trump meant, The Associated Press reported.

>> Read more trending news

Trump's clarification Sunday appeared to refer to a Friday night broadcast of Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in which documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz claimed that a supposed uptick in crime in Sweden is linked to an influx of immigrants, BuzzFeed reported. Swedish data, however, show that crime rates have not changed much in recent years, according to BuzzFeed.

>> See the clip here

">February 19, 2017

 
 

