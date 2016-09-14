Trump cancels MLK Day visit to National African American Museum

The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture is photographed on November 6, 2015.

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

President-elect Donald Trump has scrapped a plan to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day after his comments disparaging U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights hero who worked closely with King and who has been closely involved with the museum.

ABC and other outlets reported the Republican president-elect’s change in plans; his transition team cited a scheduling conflict and says he plans to visit the museum at another time.

Trump’s tweets disparaging Lewis, a Democrat, and calling his district – which includes much of Atlanta – horrible, crime-infested and falling apart dominated local social media on Saturday. Lewis has been a vocal Trump critic, calling his presidency illegitimate and saying he believes Russia helped elected him, and testified against U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump’s pick for attorney general.

