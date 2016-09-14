Trump cancels MLK Day visit to National African American Museum

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
By Jennifer Brett
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
President-elect Donald Trump has scrapped a plan to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day after his comments disparaging U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights hero who worked closely with King and who has been closely involved with the museum.
ABC and other outlets reported the Republican president-elect’s change in plans; his transition team cited a scheduling conflict and says he plans to visit the museum at another time.
Trump’s tweets disparaging Lewis, a Democrat, and calling his district – which includes much of Atlanta – horrible, crime-infested and falling apart dominated local social media on Saturday. Lewis has been a vocal Trump critic, calling his presidency illegitimate and saying he believes Russia helped elected him, and testified against U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Trump’s pick for attorney general.
