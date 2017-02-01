Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump has only been commander-in-chief for less than two weeks, but has already raised millions of dollars for a 2020 re-election bid.
Campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission and released this week show that Trump raised almost $10 million in December for a 2020 White House run.
The funds came mostly from small donors as the Trump campaign continued to solicit supporters for donations, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
Related: Donald Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to US Supreme Court
Politico reported three committees, Donald J. Trump for President, Trump Make America Great Again Committee and Trump Victory, brought in a “combined $11 million” in December “and finished the year with $16 million in the bank.”
Trump’s campaign also spent millions in December, paying digital campaign director Brad Parscale’s company Giles-Parscale more than $500,000 for digital advertising and consulting. The campaign paid Cambridge Analytica, a data firm, more than $300,000 and paid more than $200,000 to Trump’s own companies. The campaign paid $450,000 in polling costs and more than $2.5 million on campaign merchandise, like hats, T-shirts, mugs and stickers.
Trump’s campaign officially filed a statement of candidacy for a 2020 re-election bid on Inauguration Day.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}