Trump accuses Obama of tapping phone before election

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:09 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 | Posted: 6:48 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Saturday morning to accuse Barack Obama of tapping his phone during the election process, calling it a "new low."
“Terrible! Just found out that that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” the president tweeted. “Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”
Trump, who did not provide any evidence to back up his accusation, compared the former president’s alleged tactics to “Nixon/Watergate.” He also called Obama a “bad (or sick) guy.”
According to a Washington Post reporter, the source of Trump's accusations may be a claim by conservative radio host Mark Levin that appeared in a recent Breitbart article. Federal investigations into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia have been documented by McClatchy and the New York Times for months.
Per an official, I've confirmed that several people at the White House have been circulating this Breitbart story. https://t.co/WT4bdWNhSK— Robert Costa (@costareports)https://t.co/WT4bdWNhSK— Robert Costa (@costareports) March 4, 2017
Per an official, I've confirmed that several people at the White House have been circulating this Breitbart story.
In another tweet, Trump wondered whether it was legal for a sitting president to be “wire tapping” a presidential race before the election.
This is a developing story.
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)March 4, 2017
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)March 4, 2017
Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)March 4, 2017
I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)March 4, 2017
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
