Trump accuses Obama of tapping phone before election

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Saturday morning to accuse Barack Obama of tapping his phone during the election process, calling it a "new low."

>> Read more trending news

“Terrible! Just found out that that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” the president tweeted. “Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Trump, who did not provide any evidence to back up his accusation, compared the former president’s alleged tactics to “Nixon/Watergate.” He also called Obama a “bad (or sick) guy.”

According to a Washington Post reporter, the source of Trump's accusations may be a claim by conservative radio host Mark Levin that appeared in a recent Breitbart article. Federal investigations into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia have been documented by McClatchy and the New York Times for months.

">March 4, 2017

In another tweet, Trump wondered whether it was legal for a sitting president to be “wire tapping” a presidential race before the election.

This is a developing story.