Truck loses top beneath 'Graffiti Bridge'

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PENSACOLA, Fla. —
A box truck lost its top driving beneath a bridge -- and an artist’s video camera caught the accident as it happened.
Artist Roger Fine was working on a “Happy Holiday” mural at the Graffiti Bridge, a former train trestle turned artistic landmark, when a rental truck careened down the street and lost its top on the low-clearance overpass.
The video was seen live a few weeks ago by followers of The Graffiti Bridge Facebook page but a clip of the impact was posted Friday.
A “Here’s Your Sign” T-Shirt, emblazoned with the image of a 10-foot, 8-inch yellow clearance sign, is for sale through the landmark’s website.
“We all know the inspiration behind this shirt, and well... It happened again,” the description reads. “It seems another truck driver ignored the signs and wanted to test the strength of his truck, and #TheGraffitiBridge won again.”
Truck drivers who hit the bridge can get a shirt for free. And while the bridge has been hit numerous times, no one has yet to take them up on the offer.
