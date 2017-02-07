Triple murder suspect holed up in Georgia motel

By Debbie Lord and WSBTV.com

U.S. Marshals have confirmed that William Boyette and Mary Rice, the duo suspected of killing three women and critically injuring another during a weeklong crime spree in the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama, are surrounded at a hotel in Georgia.

Police say they have seen the pair through the blinds in a room in the West Point Motel in West Point, Ga.

Law enforcement authorities have been looking for Boyette, 44, and Rice, 37, for a week after two women were shot and killed at a hotel in Milton, Fla., in the Florida Panhandle.

Boyette is a suspect in the deaths of the two women, Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore, who were killed at the Emerald Sands Inn in Milton on Jan. 31.

Law enforcement authorities also believe Boyette and Rice followed Peggy Broz from her job in Pensacola to her home in nearby Lillian, Ala., on Feb. 3 in order to steal her car. Broz was shot and killed in her front yard and her car was taken.

Police say that on Monday Boyette and Rice broke into the home of Kayla Crocker, 28, and shot and critically wounded the pregnant woman. Crocker’s 2-year-old son was in the home at the time. Her car was stolen by Boyette, police believe.