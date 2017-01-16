Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 11:43 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By WFTV.com
An Army veteran who received $300,000 in benefits over the course of several years is facing more than a decade in prison after investigators discovered that she was faking her disability.
A federal jury in Jacksonville found her guilty on Thursday.
A trip that Crystel Lee Riedling, 44, took with her daughter to Disney World in Orlando turned out to be a key piece of evidence as investigators unraveled the scam that began in 2009.
Riedling, of Lake City, Florida, was injured while serving in the Army in 2003 and was receiving benefits because she claimed that she was completely unable to use her right arm, court documents said.
She continued to emphasize the severity of her injury when she was interviewed at her home by agents from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Social Security Administration in June 2015.
"So you have no use of your right hand whatsoever?" one of the agents asked, according to a transcript of the interview.
"No," she replied.
"OK, we have a slight problem, all right?" the agent said.
The agents told Riedling that she had been under investigation, and they had surveillance video of her using her hand during a trip to Disney World with her daughter, court documents said.
They said Riedling had been recorded numerous times using her hand as part of a "massive, massive amount of investigation," the transcript said.
Riedling gave the agents a statement in which she admitted that she had "stated I was more disabled that I was."
"I know that this is completely wrong," she wrote.
Riedling was indicted last February on charges of theft of government property and making a false statement.
Riedling, who will be sentenced on April 11, faces up to 15 years in prison.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}