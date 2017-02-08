Tom Brady isn't the first 5-time Super Bowl champion

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The New England Patriots became champions for the fifth time Sunday when they beat the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NGR Stadium in Houston.
The win was also the fifth championship takeaway for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has been with the team since 2000. The team has won the Super Bowl five times, with championship wins in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017.
But Tom Brady isn't the first football player to earn that many championship wins in a career.
Charles Haley, whose football career spanned from 1986 to 1999, earned a number of accolades throughout his time playing for the San Francisco 49ers (1986–1991, 1998-1999) and the Dallas Cowboys (1992–1996).
The Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker earned the rings over a 12-season period in 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994 and 1996.
Twenty-one years later, Brady earned his fifth over a 17-season period.
>> For complete coverage of Super Bowl 2017, click here
Haley, 53, congratulated Brady via Twitter on Monday and encouraged Brady to beat the record.
"Congrats to #tombrady," Haley wrote. "Welcome to the 5x Club. Now go get that 6th one."
On Sunday, the Patriots joined the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys as a team with five Super Bowl wins. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the record with six championship wins.
">January 23, 2017
January 23, 2017

Congrats to Tom Brady & @Patriots for an amazing run to #SuperBowl - Tom, I hope you can join me in the 5 Super Bowl Ring Club, I'm lonely!— Charles Haley (@CharlesHaleyHoF)
Congrats to Tom Brady &
Congrats to #tombrady Welcome to the 5x Club. Now go get that 6th one. @Patriots@SuperBowl@NFL Congrats to
">February 7, 2017
#tombrady Welcome to the 5x Club. Now go get that 6th one. @Patriots@SuperBowl@NFL— Charles Haley (@CharlesHaleyHoF) February 7, 2017
Congrats to #tombrady Welcome to the 5x Club. Now go get that 6th one. @Patriots@SuperBowl@NFL— Charles Haley (@CharlesHaleyHoF)
Congrats to
