Tom Brady isn't the first 5-time Super Bowl champion

FORT WORTH, TX - JUNE 06: Honorary Starter and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Charles Haley speaks at a press conference prior to the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway)

13 Nov 1994: Defensive lineman Charles Haley of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. The 49ers won the game, 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The New England Patriots became champions for the fifth time Sunday when they beat the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NGR Stadium in Houston.

The win was also the fifth championship takeaway for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has been with the team since 2000. The team has won the Super Bowl five times, with championship wins in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017.

But Tom Brady isn't the first football player to earn that many championship wins in a career.

Charles Haley, whose football career spanned from 1986 to 1999, earned a number of accolades throughout his time playing for the San Francisco 49ers (1986–1991, 1998-1999) and the Dallas Cowboys (1992–1996).

The Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker earned the rings over a 12-season period in 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994 and 1996.

Twenty-one years later, Brady earned his fifth over a 17-season period.

Haley, 53, congratulated Brady via Twitter on Monday and encouraged Brady to beat the record.

"Congrats to #tombrady," Haley wrote. "Welcome to the 5x Club. Now go get that 6th one."

On Sunday, the Patriots joined the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys as a team with five Super Bowl wins. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the record with six championship wins.

Congrats to Tom Brady & @Patriots for an amazing run to #SuperBowl - Tom, I hope you can join me in the 5 Super Bowl Ring Club, I'm lonely! — Charles Haley (@CharlesHaleyHoF) Congrats to Tom Brady & @Patriots for an amazing run to #SuperBowl - Tom, I hope you can join me in the 5 Super Bowl Ring Club, I'm lonely!— Charles Haley (@CharlesHaleyHoF) January 23, 2017

">January 23, 2017