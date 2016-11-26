Follow us on

Updated: 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

'Today' show host Hoda Kotb reveals adoption of baby girl

Hota Kotb
Matthew Eisman
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 29: Hoda Kotb poses for a selfie with fans during NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on April 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Hota Kotb photo
Michael Loccisano
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Hoda Kotb attends the 14th annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center on February 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By HotTopics.tv

Hoda Kotb is really good at keeping a secret.

In an emotional phone call with her co-anchors Tuesday, Hoda announced on-air on the "Today" show that she adopted a baby girl. 

Most of her co-anchors, aside from Matt Lauer and Kathie Lee, were surprised by the news.

Jenna Bush Hager and Kathie Lee cried when Hoda called in to share the news on-air.

“I’ve got the biggest mouth in the world and I’ve said zilch,” said Kathie Lee.

Hoda has been absent from the “Today Show” for a few weeks. Now, her fans finally know why.

Little baby Haley was born on Valentine’s Day.

“This is such fantastic news. This little girl, Haley, is the luckiest girl on the planet,” said Lauer. “You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine.”

Hoda and her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, have been dating since June 2013. She has no biological children and often shares her love of kids on-air. She is the proud aunt of her nieces Hannah and Ella.

She says she’s excited to embark on this new journey. 

Congratulations to Hoda!

