Toby Keith: I won't apologize for Trump inauguration performance

By Carlin Becker

Rare.us

In his response to critics of his decision to perform as part of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, country singer Toby Keith isn’t backing down or apologizing.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” Keith said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

Keith has faced backlash since it was announced that he will perform Thursday – the night before Trump is sworn into office – at the Lincoln Memorial, but it looks like he’s shaking off the haters. He will be joined at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” by 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys and the Frontmen of Country. The Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jackie Evancho are also set to perform during the inauguration festivities.