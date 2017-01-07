Thousands without power in Atlanta area as winter storm hits

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:02 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
By WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
Thousands of customers are without power as snow and ice moves through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Snow began to fall in north Georgia on Friday evening and moved into metro Atlanta Friday night.
Ice is expected to accumulate overnight.
By 3 a.m. Saturday, more than 8,000 Georgia Power customers were without power.
Georgia Power says it is prepared to handle more outages.
A state of emergency is in effect across 78 Georgia counties.
RIGHT NOW: Trucks are tackling icy roads in parts of metro Atlanta. We have reporter and photographers fanned out through the areas for live reports on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM starting at 4. http://2wsb.tv/SnowJan2017Posted by WSB-TV on Saturday, January 7, 2017
