Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect in central San Jose, California, as rising flood waters inundate parts of the city, forcing thousands of residents to seek higher ground.
Emergency crews went door-to-door in several neighborhoods Tuesday, rescuing stranded residents and drivers, after the Coyote Creek overran its banks, swamping homes and businesses.
The National Weather Service called the flooding in the central Silicon Valley unprecedented.
“This is a once-in-a-100-year flood event,” National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass told the L.A Times.
The flooding has also closed down major roads and highways, including the 101 Freeway.
Coyote Creek reached a record level on Tuesday when it crested at 13.6 feet, four feet above flood levels.
“We’re expanding the mandatory evacuation order to nearly all residents east of Coyote Creek,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted.
">February 22, 2017
We're expanding the mandatory evacuation order to nearly all residents east of Coyote Creek but west of 101 (except for the Bonita n'hood) pic.twitter.com/Bfqrf9Rfcq— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo)pic.twitter.com/Bfqrf9Rfcq— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) February 22, 2017
We're expanding the mandatory evacuation order to nearly all residents east of Coyote Creek but west of 101 (except for the Bonita n'hood)
Major storms moved through California over the past few days, inundating parts of the state with heavy downpours.
“Although the rain has largely stopped, flooding is continuing along Coyote Creek as reservoirs continue to spill, and creek flow is extremely high,” the city said on its website.
“The area for mandatory evacuation has expanded and includes approximately 14,000 residents.”
'Very Serious Flooding': High Water Overwhelms San Jose Homes, Streets Along Coyote Creek https://t.co/QYOaTObT5P via @nbcbayareaPosted by San Jose Police Department on Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Great teamwork today between SJPD and SJ FIRE. In the words of Police Captain Johnson Fong, "SJ Fire has been inspiring." Thank you SJFD!Posted by San Jose Police Department on Tuesday, February 21, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}